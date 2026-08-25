More than 70 stolen laptops and mobile phones found in Dublin raid

GARDAÍ have recovered more than 70 stolen electronic devices in a raid in Dublin city centre.

Officers from the Store Street Community Engagement team, supported by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), found the devices following an operation in the Dublin 1 area.

“In July 2026, an investigation commenced when Gardaí at Store Street traced a stolen mobile phone to a premises in the Dublin city centre area,” the force confirmed in a statement issued today.

“Further inquiries were carried out in collaboration with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB),” they added.

“On August 20, investigating Gardaí conducted a planned search of a business premises in the city centre area of Dublin 1, resulting in the recovery of 36 laptops and 40 mobile phones.

“All recovered devices are now undergoing technical examination with the aim of returning them to their rightful owners.”

No arrests have been made and investigations remain ongoing, the police force has confirmed.

They further advised anyone whose mobile phone is stolen to “immediately contact your service provider to block your SIM and 15-digit IMEI number and report the theft to your local Garda station with your phone details to aid potential recovery”.

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