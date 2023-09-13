Derry man jailed for eight years for 'sickening' abuse that robbed victim of her childhood

A MAN from Derry has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of eight counts of indecent assault that police say robbed his victim of her childhood.

The 63-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 15 years.

Following Monday's hearing at Derry Crown Court, the victim — who is now an adult — praised the judge for the sentence handed down.

"I want to thank the judge for recognising the serious nature of these types of offences and reflecting that in the sentence handed down earlier today," she said.

"I also want to thank the Police Service and Victim Support for the comfort, reassurance and continued support during this difficult and emotional process."

'No barrier to justice'

Investigators praised the victim for having the bravery to report the 'horrific' abuse she suffered.

"Today our thoughts are with the victim, now an adult, in this case," said Detective Constable Wright of the PSNI.

"I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice.

"It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

"The man's sickening actions have robbed this woman of her childhood.

"No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

"Today's sentencing, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent offences, illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will bring offenders to justice, no matter when the abuse occurred.

"We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people."