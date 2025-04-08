‘Despicable’ man who robbed 92-year-old as she walked her dog jailed

A MAN who robbed a 92-year-old woman as she walked her dog has been jailed.

Jerry Maughan pleaded guilty to robbery at Maidstone Crown Court.

The court heard that the 25-year-old, of Maya Place in London’s Wood Green, targeted his victim in Rainham, Kent on March 11, 2024.

Kent Police were called to the town centre shortly after 1pm that day, after the distressed pensioner asked shop workes at a high street store for help.

She told officers she had been walking her dog and pushing her trolley near to the churchyard on Church Path when Maughan approached her.

He made a fuss of her dog, before snatched her handbag.

The victim, who tried to keep hold of her bag, was knocked to the ground and sustained an injury to her face before Maughan fled the scene with her bag.

Later that day officers arrested Maughan and he was charged the following day.

On April 4, 2025 Maughan was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

“This despicable man had nothing but contempt for his victim – a pensioner out shopping and walking her dog – and cared nothing for her safety,” Detective Constable Emma Laimbeer said

“He subjected her to a frightening ordeal and his abhorrent actions have had a lasting impact.‘

“I am very pleased that Maughan was swiftly arrested and charged, and is now behind bars. We will always strive to bring the perpetrators of such reproachable behaviour before the courts to face justice.”