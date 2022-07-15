Diageo to invest €200 million in carbon-neutral brewery in Ireland

Diageo, the company which owns Guinness, has today announced plans to invest €200 million in Ireland’s first purpose-built carbon neutral brewery on a greenfield site in Kildare.

The new facility in Littleconnell, Newbridge, will brew lagers and ales including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg.

When fully operational with a capacity of 2 million hectolitres, it will be the second largest brewing operation in Ireland after St. James’s Gate and support the future growth of Diageo Ireland’s beer brands.

The brewery will be powered with 100% renewable energy and will harness the latest process technology to minimise overall energy and water consumption.

As the production of lagers and ales is transferred to the new facility, it will also enable St James' Gate to increase production of Guinness to meet global demand.

It will also support the delivery of Diageo’s Society 2030 commitments by creating the physical space required for the use of renewable technologies at St James’s Gate.

Up to 1,000 jobs are to be created in the construction of the brewery, with 50 to be created upon completion.

“Today is a landmark day for Diageo in Ireland," said Colin O'Brien, Category Head of Global Beer Supply at Diageo said. "Our plans for a new, state-of-the-art brewery in Kildare, and the developments at St. James’s Gate, will enable growth in overall beer exports from Ireland.

“We are fully committed to embedding sustainability across our business from grain to glass and this announcement represents the next step in our integrated approach towards achieving one of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress commitments by becoming carbon neutral in our direct operations.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD,said:

“This €200m investment by Diageo is really great news for the future development of Ireland’s thriving food and drink industry, and also for the wider national economy. It’s also extremely positive for Newbridge and the local economy in Kildare, with up to 1,000 jobs being created during the construction of the site, and 50 once built. I’m sure there will be many indirect jobs too.”

“We must leave the planet in a better way than we found it. Industry has a role to play and I’m really pleased to see Diageo taking the lead and investing in this carbon neutral brewery, which I’m sure will be a leading example for others.”

The decision to invest in a second brewery in Ireland "is a fantastic endorsement of the Irish food and rink ecosystem," said Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland.

"The new facility will make an important contribution to the local economy, supporting value added exports, creating high quality jobs, and doing so in line with the highest sustainably standards."