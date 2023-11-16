'Disgraceful’ legacy letters sent to families of Troubles victims
News

'Disgraceful’ legacy letters sent to families of Troubles victims

COMPLAINTS have been made after the families of Troubles victims received letters from the Police Ombudsman confirming that their cases would not be investigated.

The letters have been branded ‘cold’ and ‘impersonal’ by an organisation representing the families in Northern Ireland, while an MP has called them ‘disgraceful’.

On November 14 the Office of the Police Ombudsman delivered 26 letters to the offices of the Relatives for Justice organisation in Belfast.

They follow the enactment of the British Government’s controversial Legacy Act, which came into force in September.

The new legislation, which was opposed by all the major political parties in Northern Ireland, ends all investigations and inquests into Troubles-era cases.

It instead offers conditional immunity for those involved who cooperate with an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The sentiment of each of the letters was the same, according to the Relatives for Justice organisation, with none referring to the victim in question by name.

“Apart from the opening line of address each letter said exactly the same thing – that due to the Legacy Act the Police Ombudsman is not in a “position to investigate” their complaints,” the confirmed.

"The letters are impersonal, not as much as mentioning the name of the person killed during the conflict, and acknowledge that families may view this as an “unwelcome” development,” they added.

Amnesty International UK projected Troubles related imagery onto the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in protest against the controversial Legacy Bill

Some of the families who have received these letters made complaints to the Ombudsman’s office many, many, years ago, the organisation added, before explaining: “This morning our offices are contacting the families involved to deliver this devastating news to bereaved parents, children, spouses and siblings.

“We need to visit some very elderly relatives who will not be in a position to receive phonecalls due to their infirmity.”

Speaking of the emotional turmoil now facing those relatives, Relatives for Justice Chairperson Professor Emeritus Bill Rolston said: “I can hardly describe the impact of these letters to families.

“While a totally inappropriate process of decision making and information sharing by the Police Ombudsman, this is the devastating outworking of the British Government’s shameful Legacy Act.”

He added: “Further it is a legislative horror that is undermining the criminal justice architecture of the Good Friday Agreement.

“But most of all this development will have long-term implications with another trauma heaped upon already traumatised families.

“The pretence that this is in any way a victim-centred process is exposed, but that is no comfort to families who are once again being let down by the state.”

John Finucane MP has also criticised the letters sent to the 26 families

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has also criticised the letters sent to the 26 families.

“The manner in which these letters have been sent to 26 families is disgraceful and cold,” he said.

“These letters are not individual to the families, rather, they are a generic and impersonal letter which fails to take into account the sensitivities or grief felt by families who are waiting decades for the truth of what happened to their loved one."

The North Belfast MP, who was vocal in his opposition to the Legacy Bill throughout its journey through the legislative process, claims it is designed to stop families "ever getting truth and justice".

“The British government’s cynical and cruel Legacy Bill was only about one thing; closing the door on families ever getting truth and justice." he said.

“This flawed and irredeemable bill was rejected by victims, all political parties on this island, human rights experts, churches, the US, UN, EU and Irish Government.

“I am once again calling on the Irish government to confront this denial of human rights and breach of international human rights law through an interstate case and international action against the British government.”

See More: Legacy Bill, Relatives For Justice, Troubles

Related

Families launch legal challenge against British Government's controversial Legacy Bill
News 1 month ago

Families launch legal challenge against British Government's controversial Legacy Bill

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin slams 'cynical and cruel' Legacy Bill as it passes through parliament
News 2 months ago

Sinn Féin slams 'cynical and cruel' Legacy Bill as it passes through parliament

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court
News 2 months ago

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Murderer who laughed and joked after killing ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan is handed life sentence
News 18 hours ago

Murderer who laughed and joked after killing ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan is handed life sentence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Council to investigate after town struck by mysterious humming noise
News 19 hours ago

Council to investigate after town struck by mysterious humming noise

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí assist PSNI after vehicle rammed before suspects head for border
News 20 hours ago

Gardaí assist PSNI after vehicle rammed before suspects head for border

By: Gerard Donaghy

EMILY HAND: President of Ireland meets with family of young Irish girl held hostage in Gaza
News 1 day ago

EMILY HAND: President of Ireland meets with family of young Irish girl held hostage in Gaza

By: Fiona Audley

First look at Irish star Nicola Coughlan as BBC reveals she will appear in Doctor Who Christmas special
Entertainment 1 day ago

First look at Irish star Nicola Coughlan as BBC reveals she will appear in Doctor Who Christmas special

By: Fiona Audley