Dismembered body found on beach believed to be missing Irish filmmaker

A DISMEMBERED body found on a beach in New York is believed to be that of an Irish filmmaker who has been missing for more than a week.

Ross McDonnell was last seen leaving his apartment in Brooklyn on November 4.

The 44-year-old Dubliner, who won an Emmy in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade, was reported missing two days later.

On November 7 his bike was found at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens.

A missing person’s appeal issued by the New York Police Department (NYPD) claimed he may have made his way to the beach on the evening of November 4 or early the following morning.

On Friday, November 17 NYPD officers were called at around 12.20pm after a body washed up on Breezy Point Beach.

A human torso, with its legs still attached, was found at the popular spot, located on the southern tip of Queens.

Officers are waiting for DNA test results before they confirm the identity of the body, but NBC News reports sources have told them that the remains appear to be Mr McDonnell's.

They added that no foul play is suspected but suggested it is possible he drowned after getting into trouble while swimming.