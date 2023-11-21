Dismembered body found on beach believed to be missing Irish filmmaker
News

Dismembered body found on beach believed to be missing Irish filmmaker

Ross McDonnell has been missing since November 4

A DISMEMBERED body found on a beach in New York is believed to be that of an Irish filmmaker who has been missing for more than a week.

Ross McDonnell was last seen leaving his apartment in Brooklyn on November 4.

The 44-year-old Dubliner, who won an Emmy in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade, was reported missing two days later.

On November 7 his bike was found at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens.

A missing person’s appeal issued by the New York Police Department (NYPD) claimed he may have made his way to the beach on the evening of November 4 or early the following morning.

Ross McDonnell (NYPD handout)

On Friday, November 17 NYPD officers were called at around 12.20pm after a body washed up on Breezy Point Beach.

A human torso, with its legs still attached, was found at the popular spot, located on the southern tip of Queens.

Officers are waiting for DNA test results before they confirm the identity of the body, but NBC News reports sources have told them that the remains appear to be Mr McDonnell's.

They added that no foul play is suspected but suggested it is possible he drowned after getting into trouble while swimming.

See More: Dublin, Filmmaker, Irish, Missing, Ross McDonnell

Related

Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' following death of man in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' following death of man in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after young man shot dead in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Investigation launched after young man shot dead in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Demonstrations in support of Palestine continue throughout Ireland
News 1 week ago

Demonstrations in support of Palestine continue throughout Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Anniversary appeal over murder of former teacher in 'sickening sectarian attack' in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Anniversary appeal over murder of former teacher in 'sickening sectarian attack' in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 'cherished son' as police name teen who died in Co. Down collision
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to 'cherished son' as police name teen who died in Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten Minutes with Podge Lane
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with Podge Lane

By: Irish Post

The logistics of referendums
Comment 3 days ago

The logistics of referendums

By: Kevin Meagher

The Valmonts
Entertainment 3 days ago

The Valmonts

By: Irish Post