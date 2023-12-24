Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies in car crash

LAURA LYNCH, one of the founding members of American country music group the Dixie Chicks, has died in a car crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 65-year-old passed away after being involved in a two-car collision near El Paso, Texas on Friday.

A statement from the band, now known as The Chicks, described Lynch as 'a bright light' during the group's formative years.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," read a statement from the band on social media.

"We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.

"Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.

1/2 Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. pic.twitter.com/Q2WsqF5miM — The Chicks (@thechicks) December 23, 2023

"Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.

"Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."

Lynch helped found the band in 1989 with Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer.

A bassist, she also shared lead vocals with Macy, who left the group in 1992.

Lynch departed following the release of the band's first three independent albums, with Natalie Maines taking on lead vocals.

Signed to Sony, the new line-up would go on to achieve mainstream success, with each of their subsequent albums topping the US Country Albums chart.

In 2020, the band changed their name to The Chicks over suggestions the word Dixie had connotations with slavery in the United States.