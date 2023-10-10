Dog attacked while burglar ransacked home in Antrim
News

Dog attacked while burglar ransacked home in Antrim

A MAN has been arrested after a home in Co. Antrim was burgled over the weekend.

Police were called to a burglary in Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus at roughly 3am on October 7.

A glass panel on the front door of the property was smashed to gain entry to the house.

“The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen, was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma,” the PSNI confirm.

“There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in,” they add.

Officers investigating the incident have since arrested a 21-year-old man who remains in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting CW 911 08/1023,” the PSNI state.

See More: Animal Cruelty, Antrim, Burglary

Related

Tipperary woman banned from having dogs for 10 years following animal cruelty conviction
News 1 year ago

Tipperary woman banned from having dogs for 10 years following animal cruelty conviction

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tipperary woman convicted of animal cruelty after dog 'abandoned and forgotten about'
News 1 year ago

Tipperary woman convicted of animal cruelty after dog 'abandoned and forgotten about'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspended sentence for woman who flushed monkey down toilet and offered it cocaine
News 1 year ago

Suspended sentence for woman who flushed monkey down toilet and offered it cocaine

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man sentenced to life for murder of partner Marlene Doyle in 'vicious and savage attack'
News 1 day ago

Man sentenced to life for murder of partner Marlene Doyle in 'vicious and savage attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males

By: Gerard Donaghy

Commemoration held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives
News 1 day ago

Commemoration held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenage pedestrian one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads
News 2 days ago

Teenage pedestrian one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach joins calls for end to latest hostilities in Israel-Palestine conflict
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach joins calls for end to latest hostilities in Israel-Palestine conflict

By: Gerard Donaghy