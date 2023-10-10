Dog attacked while burglar ransacked home in Antrim

A MAN has been arrested after a home in Co. Antrim was burgled over the weekend.

Police were called to a burglary in Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus at roughly 3am on October 7.

A glass panel on the front door of the property was smashed to gain entry to the house.

“The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen, was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma,” the PSNI confirm.

“There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in,” they add.

Officers investigating the incident have since arrested a 21-year-old man who remains in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting CW 911 08/1023,” the PSNI state.