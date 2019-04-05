Domhnall Gleeson teaming up with his brother for a new six-part comedy series

BROOKLYN STAR Domhnall Gleeson is plotting another family reunion with his brother and fellow actor Brian.

The Star Wars favourite is teaming up with his sibling to write a bring new comedy series that will be pitched to Channel 4 and several other major broadcasters.

Domhnall is no stranger to TV sketch comedy having previously caught the eye in the cult sketch series Your Bad Self, which aired on RTE.

Since then he’s carved out a formidable career as a dramatic actor, but it would appear he’s eager to return to what he called “the funny stuff”.

He told RTE: “I'd like to keep doing funny stuff, I think if I was going to do something it would have to be funny, the drama thing I adore but trying to work on something that's funny keeps you alive.”

Advertisement

Domhall is teaming up with Brian and close friend Michael Moloney for the new series, which he is hoping will be picked up by Channel 4.

“That's been really good fun, so I mean, if that happens that would be great, but I wouldn't direct that, I think I'd be in that. Brian would be the lead,” he said.

“We had this fantastic director for the pilot who was really, really good and I liked her a lot so I would hope that she would come back if we went to series."

Domhall and Brian most recently appeared together onscreen in Darren Aronofsky’s mind-bending psycho-drama Mother! in 2017.

Prior to that, they also featured in their father, Brendan’s, directorial debut Psychic, which was based off of a script written by their other sibling Rory.

Brian is set to feature in the brand new Hellboy film and has already been cast in the new series of Peaky Blinders.