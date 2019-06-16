Donald Trump attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan again amid the city's rising knife crime rates
News

Donald Trump attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan again amid the city's rising knife crime rates

DONALD TRUMP continued his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he labelled him “a disaster” over his handling of violent crime in the city.

The US President took to Twitter to call for Khan to be relieved of his duties as Mayor amid the rising rates of knife crime, adding that he was “destroying the city of London.”

“LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!” He tweeted.

Advertisement

Trump was responding to a tweet sent out by Katie Hopkins which referenced recent acts of knife crime in the city, describing the capital as “Khan’s Londonistan.”

In a second tweet, Trump added that Khan is “a national disgrace and is destroying the city of London.”

This comes after Trump launched a scathing Twitter tirade against Khan as he landed at Stansted Airport in London ahead of his state visit to the UK, calling him a “stone cold loser”

London’s Mayor has made no secret of his dislike of Trump. He controversially allowed the ‘baby-blimp’ resembling the US President to fly over the capital during both of his state visits to the country, and has frequently criticised Trump on Twitter and in interviews, comparing him to facist leaders of the 20th century.

Despite the rising rates in knife crime, particularly in 2019, London’s homicide rates pale in comparison to that of most major US cities.

Advertisement

Data from London Metropolitan Police and the FBI show that London's homicide rates are far lower than several major US cities

London has a murder rate of just 1.5 in 100,000 - compared with Detroit, Michigan’s 39.7 in 100,000 and Baltimore, Maryland’s 55.7 in 100,000 - based on the latest London Metropolitan Police and FBI data.

It’s clear though that if you make an enemy of Mr Trump, he doesn’t forgive and forget all that easily.

See More: Donald Trump, Donald Trump Blimp, Homicide, Katie Hopkins, Knife Crime, London, London Knife Crime, London Mayor, Murder Rates, SADIQ KHAN, Twitter, Violence

Related

Donald Trump likens his wife Melania to Jackie Kennedy
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump likens his wife Melania to Jackie Kennedy

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump in Twitter gaffe as he calls Charles the Prince of ‘Whales’
News 2 days ago

Donald Trump in Twitter gaffe as he calls Charles the Prince of ‘Whales’

By: Harry Brent

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump
News 3 days ago

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Irish taxpayers forced to pay for €160,000 fitness instructor at Dáil gym
News 20 hours ago

Irish taxpayers forced to pay for €160,000 fitness instructor at Dáil gym

By: Harry Brent

Woman gives birth after losing 13 babies to miscarriages
News 22 hours ago

Woman gives birth after losing 13 babies to miscarriages

By: Harry Brent

Paddy Whiskey is ‘reviewing’ its partnership with London Irish
News 1 day ago

Paddy Whiskey is ‘reviewing’ its partnership with London Irish

By: Harry Brent

Blood donations urgently needed as O negative and B negative stocks run low
News 1 day ago

Blood donations urgently needed as O negative and B negative stocks run low

By: Harry Brent

Vegan man climbs Mount Everest with 100% animal-free kit
News 1 day ago

Vegan man climbs Mount Everest with 100% animal-free kit

By: Harry Brent