Donald Trump instantly takes face mask off as he returns to White House following stint in hospital with Covid-19
News

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DONALD TRUMP returned to the White House on Monday evening following three days in hospital with Covid-19.

After being flown from the Walter Reed Medical Center in the presidential helicopter, Marine One, Trump quickly discarded his face mask before shooting a video message to the American public from the White House balcony.

"Now I'm better. Maybe I'm immune," the President triumphantly declared, before urging the public not to let Covid-19 "dominate you".

"Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently," Trump added.

"I didn't feel so good, and two days ago - I could've left [hospital] two days ago. Two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time ... better than 20 years ago.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that happen.

"Get out there, be careful.

"The vaccines are coming, momentarily," he added.

Despite his optimistic address, Trump's doctors warned that the President wasn't yet "out of the woods".

His personal physician Dr Sean Conley said: "Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home, where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care, 24/7."

It's rumoured that Mr Trump was given a 'cocktail of drugs' to treat his Covid-19 symptoms, many of which were reportedly largely untested and not clinically proven to deal with the virus.

