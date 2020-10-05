Donald Trump says he is leaving hospital tonight as he tells public 'don't be afraid of Covid'
DONALD TRUMP has confirmed via his Twitter account that he's leaving hospital this evening and stressed that he's "feeling really good".

The President was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Centre after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday, but appears to be on his way back to the White House after only a few days in care.

Trump went on to urge the public not to "be afraid" of the virus and not to let it "dominate your life".

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!" Trump tweeted.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

The news comes amid speculation that Mr Trump's closest aides advised against him leaving hospital, though his personal physician Doctor Sean Conley insists that the President will be "surrounded by world class medical care 24/7" back at the White House.

Speculation has been running rampant about which drugs Trump has been taking to fight the virus, with numerous reports suggesting that he's willingly taking relatively untested forms of medication to speed up his recovery process.

He was also widely criticised for venturing out of hospital on Sunday to meet supporters in a motorcade, with many claiming he was putting the men and women in his service at risk of contracting the virus.

Reports from within Trump's inner circle claim the President feels the longer he remains in hospital the weaker he will appear. So only time will tell whether or not he's truly fit and healthy to come out or not.

