Taoiseach accepts President Trump’s invite to visit White House on St Patrick’s Day

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has received a formal invite from President Donald Trump to visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

The Taoiseach received the invite on Friday, February 6, he confirmed while making a speech at the Cork Chamber Annual Dinner that evening.

He told those gathered that he accepted the invite, and is looking forward to the event, which will take place while he is in Washington for the St Patrick’s week period.

“Today, I have received a formal invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day,” he told the dinner guests.

“In his letter he expresses that this visit would be an opportunity to celebrate the warm and historic friendship between the US and Ireland,” he added.

“The President also pays tribute to the Irish American community, who have made such an enormous contribution to the United States,” the Taoiseach explained.

“He believes this is an opportunity to celebrate the special relationship between our two countries.”

The Irish Government’s annual St Patrick’s Day programme kicks off next month, with a “strong emphasis” on fostering trade and investment links.

It will see the Taoiseach visit both Philadelphia and Washington, where he is expected to carry out the decades-old tradition of presenting the President with a bowl of live shamrock.

Th’s year’s visit also coincides with the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence.

“Ireland’s relationship with the United States is as old as their republic and it was a vital one in the foundation of ours,” Mr Martin said of his impending visit.

“It is a relationship which has been strengthened through a shared commitment to engagement and understanding,” he added.

“Our economic contacts are of enormous value to both of our countries – and this has at its foundation an open dialogue.

“Our cultural contacts are also of enormous value to both of our countries – and they have evolved through constant contact.

“I am looking forward to my meetings in Washington and to celebrating the 250th anniversary of a democratic ideal which remains an inspiration.”

The full St Patrick’s Programme for 2026 will see 40 government representatives travel to more than 50 countries to promote Ireland next month.

“St. Patrick’s Day provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Ireland on the global stage and to engage at the highest levels with political, business, civil society, cultural and diaspora leaders,” Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said as the programme was announced.

“The theme for St. Patrick’s Day 2026 will highlight Ireland’s place in the world as a small, open trading economy,” she added.

“It will reflect our economic success, built on openness and strong partnerships, and Ireland’s long-standing commitment to multilateralism.”

Ms McEntee will enjoy the St Patrick’s celebrations in Boston next month, while Tánaiste Simon Harris will visit in London and Paris, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers will be in Senegal and Nigeria and Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien will be in Brazil.

“Ministers will promote trade, investment, tourism, and international research and education partnerships in priority locations, including high-value, new and emerging markets,” a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed.