Dozens of firefighters tackling huge gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

DOZENS of firefighters are currently tackling a huge gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said eight appliances and 64 personnel were in attendance at the blaze on the Leitrim Road in Hilltown, around 10 miles from Newry.

The NIFRS has urged members of the public to 'avoid the area completely' while they deal with the blaze.

Local residents have also been told to keep their windows and doors closed.

The service said that the operation to tackle the fire would continue throughout the day.