Dozens of firefighters tackling huge gorse fire in Mourne Mountains
News

Dozens of firefighters tackling huge gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

DOZENS of firefighters are currently tackling a huge gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said eight appliances and 64 personnel were in attendance at the blaze on the Leitrim Road in Hilltown, around 10 miles from Newry.

The NIFRS has urged members of the public to 'avoid the area completely' while they deal with the blaze.

Local residents have also been told to keep their windows and doors closed.

The service said that the operation to tackle the fire would continue throughout the day.

See More: Down, Mourne Mountains, NIFRS

Related

Four men arrested after houses damaged and woman assaulted in Co. Down
News 1 week ago

Four men arrested after houses damaged and woman assaulted in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down
News 1 week ago

Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition
News 1 week ago

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Nearly 200 arrests for driving under influence as road fatalities hits 71 this year in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Nearly 200 arrests for driving under influence as road fatalities hits 71 this year in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies after two vans collide in Fermanagh
News 3 days ago

Man dies after two vans collide in Fermanagh

By: Irish Post

Northern Irish beauty spot revealed as nation's most popular filming location
Entertainment 3 days ago

Northern Irish beauty spot revealed as nation's most popular filming location

By: Fiona Audley

‘ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE’: Five Irish authors make prestigious novel of the year shortlist
News 3 days ago

‘ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE’: Five Irish authors make prestigious novel of the year shortlist

By: Fiona Audley

Sarah Jessica Parker honoured for ‘passionate support’ of Irish arts and culture
News 3 days ago

Sarah Jessica Parker honoured for ‘passionate support’ of Irish arts and culture

By: Fiona Audley