‘Dream come true’: Newlyweds get free upgrade as Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

A NEWLYWED couple had their “dream come true” when they were surprised with a free upgrade to business class as they checked in in for their honeymoon flight.

Natasha Doherty, from Kilmacrennan Co. Donegal, was Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger to fly transatlantic with the airline this year.

Her milestone trip was on flight EI 121 from Dublin to Orlando, this month - a honeymoon flight she was taking with her new husband Redmond Doherty.

But the Dohertys were surprised at check-in with a complimentary upgrade to Business Class on the flight, as Aer Lingus wanted to celebrate their passenger milestone.

“It was such a dream come true to find out at check-in that we have been upgraded to Business class on our flight to Orlando,” Mrs Doherty said.

We’re off on our honeymoon and this is the perfect start. Thanks so much Aer Lingus for this wonderful memory.”

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer said: “We are delighted to welcome Natasha and Redmond on board Aer Lingus and celebrate our two millionth transatlantic passenger so far this year.

“ This represents a significant milestone for Aer Lingus, following our largest ever transatlantic schedule this summer.”