Driverless buses to be road tested in Dublin

DRIVERLESS buses will take to the streets of Dublin in three weeks as part of a road test for the new initiative.

The road test will take place on September 21 and 22 when the vehicles will travel around the docklands area of the city.

The test will be held in conjunction with the ‘Smart Docklands’ event, organised by Dublin City Council and the Civic Group.

It also coincides with European Mobility Week which will promote a discussion around the future of Dublin public transport.

The EZ10 is an electric bus which has the capacity for 15 people.

Advertisement

It will begin its journey on the North Wall Quay before stopping at the Convention Centre and the 3Arena along its route,

If you fancy a free trip on a driverless electric shuttle, you have between 2pm and 5pm on Friday September 21, and 11am and 5pm on Saturday September 22 to hop on board.

It all sounds well and good, but who are the friendly commuters of Ireland supposed to thank when they leave the bus?