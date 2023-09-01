Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Dublin

A MAN in his 20s has died after being struck by a bus in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 11.30 last night at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police confirmed this morning.

There were no other injuries reported and the body has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and there are road closures in place at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11:15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.