Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Dublin
News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Dublin

A MAN in his 20s has died after being struck by a bus in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 11.30 last night at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police confirmed this morning.

There were no other injuries reported and the body has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and there are road closures in place at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11:15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Bus, Dublin, Killed, Pedestrian

Related

Irish woman claims HSE told her to take the bus to her Covid-19 test
News 2 years ago

Irish woman claims HSE told her to take the bus to her Covid-19 test

By: Harry Brent

Double-decker bus causes chaos after getting stuck under bridge in Cork
News 2 years ago

Double-decker bus causes chaos after getting stuck under bridge in Cork

By: Jack Beresford

Police appeal to trace Irishman over sex assault on London bus
News 3 years ago

Police appeal to trace Irishman over sex assault on London bus

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Sinn Féin ‘ready to lead island of Ireland’ as prospect for new government grows
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin ‘ready to lead island of Ireland’ as prospect for new government grows

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with murder after body of much-loved father found ‘several days’ after death
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder after body of much-loved father found ‘several days’ after death

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin Airport issues update as flights continue to be cancelled due to air traffic control fault in UK
News 2 days ago

Dublin Airport issues update as flights continue to be cancelled due to air traffic control fault in UK

By: Fiona Audley

Young artist represents Ireland at major exhibition in Japan
Culture 2 days ago

Young artist represents Ireland at major exhibition in Japan

By: Fiona Audley

St Patrick’s Parade will return to Birmingham’s Digbeth for 2024
News 2 days ago

St Patrick’s Parade will return to Birmingham’s Digbeth for 2024

By: Fiona Audley