Irish woman claims HSE told her to take the bus to her Covid-19 test
News

Irish woman claims HSE told her to take the bus to her Covid-19 test

Worried woman with protective face mask in the bus,during COVID-19

IRELAND'S Health Service Executive (HSE) reportedly told a woman with symptoms of coronavirus to take a bus to her test.

The woman, who lives in north Dublin, was referred to test centre in Swords - over 10km from her home.

While speaking to a HSE representative, she informed them that she didn't own a car, and was told she would have to wait a further four days before they could organise transport for her.

At this point, the woman was told a test could be scheduled the next for her, if she took the bus into town instead.

Despite the obvious health risks, the woman agreed, but said she wore two masks because she was "very nervous and didn't feel right doing it".

Advertisement

"But what choice did I have?" She pondered.

The woman had her test on Friday, and thankfully the results came back negative.

A Dublin woman claims the HSE told her to take the bus to her Covid-19 test

Despite her claims, the HSE insists that they are "not currently recommending that people attend using public transport, but we would recommend that if possible they obtain a lift from a friend or family member."

They also stress that while people from Dublin's inner city were being referred to the Swords venue, there are plans to open another test centre in Croke Park this week, according to the Irish Examiner.

Advertisement

See More: Bus, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dublin, HSE, NBRU

Related

Double-decker bus causes chaos after getting stuck under bridge in Cork
News 1 day ago

Double-decker bus causes chaos after getting stuck under bridge in Cork

By: Jack Beresford

Police appeal to trace Irishman over sex assault on London bus
News 2 months ago

Police appeal to trace Irishman over sex assault on London bus

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager airlifted to hospital after being hit and trapped underneath bus for two hours
News 8 months ago

Teenager airlifted to hospital after being hit and trapped underneath bus for two hours

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Catholic symbols to be removed from Irish State schools to 'cater for children of all religions'
News 34 minutes ago

Catholic symbols to be removed from Irish State schools to 'cater for children of all religions'

By: Harry Brent

Taoiseach Micháel Martin says Ireland must ‘change our behaviours’ to stop spread of Covid 19
News 3 hours ago

Taoiseach Micháel Martin says Ireland must ‘change our behaviours’ to stop spread of Covid 19

By: Jack Beresford

Tir Chonaill Gaels start the season with gritty 0-09 to 1-03 away win against North London Shamrocks in the London SFC
Sport 17 hours ago

Tir Chonaill Gaels start the season with gritty 0-09 to 1-03 away win against North London Shamrocks in the London SFC

By: Stephen Mahon

Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC
Sport 17 hours ago

Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC

By: Ciarán McLoughlin

Finbarrs and Barnabas advance to Intermediate Semis
Sport 17 hours ago

Finbarrs and Barnabas advance to Intermediate Semis

By: Anthony McLaughlin