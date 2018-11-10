Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

The seizure was made in Cork.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit have seized a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of €180,000 (analysis pending) and arrested two men during a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

A planned search of two houses took place at Maulbaun Estate, Passage West, Cork at 11p.m. last night Friday 9th November, 2018.

Advertisement

During the course of the search a quanity of cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine was seized along with some cash.

The two men, one in mid 50s and another in his late 40s, were arrested at scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.