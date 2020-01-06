DSPCA seeks homes for puppies found dumped in cardboard box right before Christmas

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSCPA) are searching for forever homes for four puppies who were abandoned just one week before Christmas.

The charity took to Instagram to show off the four beautiful lurcher cross pups who were cruelly dumped in a cardboard box and subsequently rescued by DSPCA volunteers.

Speaking to their 27,000 followers, the post described the puppies' tough start in life and urged people who were considering adopting a dog to visit them at the shelter.

"Found abandoned in a cardboard box just one week before Christmas," the post reads.

"These 4 beautiful Lurcher Cross puppies are now in our Rehoming centre ready to find their forever homes. Please visit the shelter if you wish to give these guys a home."

Many animal charities and activists warn against the adoption or buying of dogs in the lead-up to Christmas as the busy period does not allow for the time, attention and training required to introduce a puppy to the home.

This year, Dogs Trust Ireland placed a temporary ban on adoptions over the Christmas period, citing the fact that January consistently has the highest number of surrender requests each year.

In 2019, Dogs Trust received 2,135 calls and emails from people intending to surrender their dog, with 667 of those requests taking place in the first three months of the year.

If you are interested in giving these lurcher pups-- or any other dog in the charity's Rehoming Centre-- a home, you can visit the DSPCA website here.