Dublin club Bohemian FC release new jersey inspired by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy

DUBLIN soccer club Bohemian FC have become renowned in recent years for their eye-catching jerseys and this season's away shirt has carried on that tradition.

Two years ago the club released a shirt featuring reggae star Bob Marley, while they have previously worked with Irish band Fontaines D.C.

Bohs have once again tapped into the musical theme for this season with a jersey inspired by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy and as with previous themed shirts, a portion of the profits will go to charity.

Detail

The 2024 away shirt, released in collaboration with Thin Lizzy management, pays tribute to the band's famous gig at the League of Ireland side’s Dalymount Park ground on August 21, 1977.

The lower front features an embroidered hem tag in the style of an original concert poster, while the back is adorned with lyrics from the band's 1976 hit, The Boys are Back in Town,

There is rose detailing across the body and around the sleeve trims in a nod to the band's 1979 Black Rose album, the cover of which was designed by renowned Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick.

Now on Sale: Our 2024 away kit, testament to Thin Lizzy's famous 1977 gig at Dalymount Park. Shirt sales will also raise funds to provide access to music for underprivileged children across Dublin City. 'Friday night they'll be dressed to kill'. 👉https://t.co/WKrNZ05Qef pic.twitter.com/es7qwLwK9l — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, in place of regular club sponsor Des Kelly Interiors, the chest is dominated by the iconic Thin Lizzy word mark that featured on their 1975 album, Fighting.

Ten per cent of the profits from sales will be used by the club to bring music to disadvantaged and socially isolated children across Dublin through the Music Generation Dublin City project.

Kieran McGuinness of Music Generation Dublin City said the shirt initiative will help people of all backgrounds to access music tuition, adding that 'just maybe we can help develop the next Thin Lizzy'.

'Greatest Dubliner'

At this week's unveiling, Bohs COO Daniel Lambert described Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott as one of Dublin's greatest musical talents.

"We are delighted to unveil this jersey today following lots of work on the idea," he said.

"The Lizzy concert at Dalymount has always been mentioned in any lists of the greatest Irish gigs of all time.

A closer look at our 2024 away shirt 🔍 👉https://t.co/4ZqGZHz9qp Please note that orders may take up to 6 weeks depending on demand... pic.twitter.com/tuz12dEJCB — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 12, 2024

"For Dalymount Park, it was the first concert held at our famous venue, setting the path for the many famous gigs to follow through the '80s and '90s.

"Thin Lizzy are one of the greatest Irish bands of all time, and for many Phil the greatest Dubliner, to pay tribute to them and the gig on the shirt is brilliant.

"A very special thanks to Jim Fitzpatrick for his permission to use the Black Rose throughout, and to Des Kelly Interiors for their continued willingness to work with us on unique shirts."

Previous shirts

The jersey is the latest in a line of themed shirts released by Bohs over recent seasons.

Last year, a Palestine-themed away jersey aimed to raise money for children's sports projects in the West Bank.

The 2022 Bob Marley shirt saw a portion of funds raised going towards providing music and sports equipment to refugees and asylum seekers in Ireland.

In that season's FAI Cup, the club wore a shirt featuring the Dublin Bus seating pattern to raise funds for charity partners LGBT Ireland and ShoutOut.

In 2021, Bohs worked with the charity Focus Ireland and Irish band Fontaines D.C. to highlight the levels of homelessness in Dublin, with that season's away shirt featuring the band's name.

Meanwhile, the previous season's away jersey featured the words 'Refugees Welcome' as Bohs worked with Amnesty International to promote the integration of refugees and call for an end to Direct Provision.

The new Thin Lizzy jersey is available to order from the Bohemian FC online store by clicking here.