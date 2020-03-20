Dublin hospital staff verbally abused and spat on in anger over visitor restrictions
News

Dublin hospital staff verbally abused and spat on in anger over visitor restrictions

STAFF IN Dublin's Rotunda Hospital have been subjected to verbal abuse and even spat on by people who are angered by the strict visitation restrictions in place to protect patients, staff and the wider community.

The Rotunda, which is Ireland's busiest maternity hospital, have implemented visitation restrictions in accordance with Government guidelines, as have all hospitals across the country.

Currently, the Rotunda are not allowing any of the public into the hospital, have cancelled elective appointments and have heavily restricted visitors "to protect our mothers, babies, staff and the public".

While most of the population agree that new measures-- such as the closure of pubs and banning of mass gatherings-- are essential, a small minority are taking their frustration out on staff.

Professor Fergal Malone, who is the Master of the Rotunda Hospital, appeared on RTÉ Liveline yesterday where he said that security staff had been verbally abused and one person was even spat at by a furious member of the public.

Advertisement

Professor Malone acknowledged that the restrictions-- which include only the mother being allowed in for ultrasounds and just one named person allowed to be present for births-- were frustrating, but appealed to the public to "work with us" to keep everyone safe.

Speaking on the radio show, Professor Malone said:

"We know it’s terrible to be denied entry, that you want to be there to see the scan. You want to be here for an appointment and we understand that.

"But we’re the busiest maternity house in the country, we’re the oldest maternity hospital in Europe.

"Space is not there for one to two metres social distancing, we just don’t have that luxury."

So far, no staff or patients at the Rotunda have tested positive for the virus, and Professor Malone said that it was very important that these guidelines are followed in order to keep Covid-19 away from the hospital "for as long as humanly possible".

557 people in Ireland have tested positive for the virus at the time of writing, and three people have died.

Advertisement

See More: Coronavirus, Ireland, Rotunda

Related

WATCH: Dolphins and other fish return to Venice’s newly-clear canals and waterways
News 33 minutes ago

WATCH: Dolphins and other fish return to Venice’s newly-clear canals and waterways

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown
News 1 hour ago

Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Irish community under Covid-19 restrictions line road to graveyard to say goodbye to beloved local woman
News 1 hour ago

WATCH: Irish community under Covid-19 restrictions line road to graveyard to say goodbye to beloved local woman

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'
News 3 minutes ago

Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'

By: Jack Beresford

Public Mass suspended in Scotland until further notice, bishops confirm
News 1 hour ago

Public Mass suspended in Scotland until further notice, bishops confirm

By: Mal Rogers

Leaving & Junior Cert oral & practical exams cancelled, all students to receive 100%
News 3 hours ago

Leaving & Junior Cert oral & practical exams cancelled, all students to receive 100%

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Irish priest uses Alexa to play Daniel O'Donnell during lockdown mass
Entertainment 20 hours ago

WATCH: Irish priest uses Alexa to play Daniel O'Donnell during lockdown mass

By: Rachael O'Connor

Schools in Northern Ireland to close this Friday until further notice
News 21 hours ago

Schools in Northern Ireland to close this Friday until further notice

By: Rachael O'Connor