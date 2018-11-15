Iconic Dublin pub destroyed in devastating overnight blaze

AN ICONIC Dublin pub has been destroyed in a fire that engulfed the popular establishment in Finglas Village early this morning (November 15th).

The Bottom of The Hill pub was left decimated beyond recognition by the blaze, which first broke out at around 12:55am (November 15th).

Fire crews from Finglas, Phibsboro and Tara Street battled all night to prevent the destructive flames from spreading but could do little to stop the extensive damage done to the pub.

According to Independent.ie, a specialist turntable ladder was brought in from the Tara Street fire station to help fight the flames from above.

The emergency services eventually departed the scene at around 7am, having fought the blaze for six exhausting hours.

Diversions were temporarily put in place, but the roads involved has since been reopened. It's not yet clear how the fire started.

Crews have been fighting a large fire in #Finglas overnight. The fire appeared to start in an office over a pub. The first call was at 0055. Crews have just finished at the fire in the last few minutes. No injuries. Expect delays in the area. Photo credits to @Mallon_eddie pic.twitter.com/WvrXein0pG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 15, 2018

Gardai have already moved to preserve the scene with a view to carrying out an extensive technical examination of the scene in order to assess the cause of the fire.

Gardaí said that: "The fire occurred at the premises on Main St., Finglas at approximately 12.40am this morning. Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade attended at the scene. There was traffic restrictions in the area for a period of time but they have now been lifted. No one was injured in the incident.

"Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 6667500."

An iconic stop-off for drinkers seeking something off the beaten track in the Irish capital, the damage done to The Bottom of the Hill pub is likely to be keenly felt in the local area.