Dublin St Patrick’s Festival organisers cancel four events amid coronavirus concerns

THE ORGANISERS of Dublin's St Patrick's Festival have cancelled four events from the five-day long celebrations around Ireland's patron saint.

It follows on from the decision to cancel this year's parade amid concerns over the potential spread of coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team earlier recommended that the National St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Dublin on March 17 and any mass gathering events at the Festival should not proceed.

The decision has been welcomed and supported by the Board and Management of St. Patrick’s Festival as one that is in the best interests of public health.

On the basis of the announcement they have decided four events will not proceed during St. Patrick’s Festival. They are as follows:

March 17 National St. Patrick’s Festival Parade, Dublin

March 14-17 Festival Village, Merrion Square, Dublin

March 15 Treasure Hunt, Dublin

March 17 Céilí Mór, Merrion Square, Dublin

Organisers said: "St Patrick’s Festival will continue to provide a vibrant and diverse world-class celebration of our national holiday for citizens and visitors alike through our extensive Cultural Programme, more than 100 small to medium scale events including music, theatre, talks and trails, exhibitions and more, running from March 13 – 17. Information on these events is available at www.stpatricksfestival.ie."

"St. Patrick’s Festival thanks our artists, partners, funders, participants and volunteers for their understanding, support and patience at this very challenging time," they added.

"We would ask for continued patience as the Festival team endeavour to communicate with the thousands of participants from home and abroad who are involved in the events which are not proceeding. We would ask the public and media alike to bear with us as we take immediate action to stand down these events."

"We invite anyone directly involved in St. Patrick’s Festival events who have questions or concerns, to get in touch on [email protected] We will work hard to address these queries as promptly as possible."

All details on the Cultural Programme are available at www.stpatricksfestival.ie.