Dublin taxi driver who sexually assaulted three women in just over a fortnight jailed for five years

A TAXI DRIVER who sexually assaulted three young women in Dublin over little more than a fortnight has been jailed for five years.

Mansoor Uddin, 41, of Castleway, Adamstown, Lucan, previously pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to carrying out the trio of attacks between January 30, 2016 and February 16, 2016.

The father-of-three had his taxi licence revoked after he admitted to the charges back in February this year.

His sentencing was adjourned until this month as a previously ordered psychological report has not been completed.

Handing Uddin a five-year prison sentence today, Judge Sinéad Ní Chulacháin said she considered the vulnerability of his victims and the element of "planned targeting" involved in reaching her judgement.

She also referred to the fact that the Pakistan native refused to stop his taxi when asked and carried out the attacks in places where he knew help was not at hand.

Fortnight of attacks

The court previously heard how Uddin's first victim, a 19-year-old German national, continually pushed his hand away as he rubbed her knee and leg while driving.

He also touched her chest area and rubbed her cheek, telling her that she was "the most beautiful girl of the night" and had "a beautiful heart".

The woman bit Uddin's finger when he touched her face and told him she wanted to get out of the taxi before escaping.

The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, got into Uddin’s cab in an upset state having had an argument with her boyfriend.

He wiped away her tears and rubbed her face and lip before brushing his hand down the right side of her body.

The third woman, an 18-year-old school girl, got into his taxi just an hour later before he immediately began rubbing her leg and told her how soft her skin was.

The teenager pushed him away before he attempted to get his hand into her underwear, smiling and telling her she was "really young" when she told him her age.

Uddin then became angry when the girl unsuccessfully tried to take a photo of his identification after accepting a call from a friend – leaning across her and opening her door before ordering her to get out of his taxi.

Gardaí used CCTV footage, a database of registered public service vehicles and a computer generated likeness from the first victim to identify Uddin.

Detectives also used GPS co-ordinates from the HALO taxi app, which confirmed that Uddin had travelled the three routes his victims told them about.