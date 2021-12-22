Trial of Tyrone man accused in Vietnamese migrant smuggling case delayed to 2023
News

A handout combination photo released by Essex Police in London on January 22, 2021, shows the 39 Vietnamese victims of a people smuggling plot, all found dead in the back of a lorry in 2019. Top row LtoR: Dinh Dinh Binh, Nguyen Minh Quang, Nguyen Huy Phong, Le Van Ha, Nguyen Van Hiep, Bui Phan Thang, Nguyen Van Hung, Nguyen Huy Hung, Nguyen Tien Dung, Pham Thi Tra My. Second Row LtoR: Tran Khanh Tho, Nguyen Van Nhan, Vo Ngoc Nam, Vo Van Linh, Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, Vo Nhan Du, Tran Hai Loc, Tran Manh Hung, Nguyen Thi Van, Bui Thi Nhung. Third row LtoR: Hoang Van Tiep, Tran Thi Ngoc, Phan Thi Thanh, Tran Thi Tho, Duong Minh Tuan, Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, Tran Thi Mai Nhung, Le Trong Thanh, Nguyen Ngoc Ha, Hoang Van Hoi. Bottom row LtoR: Tran Ngoc Hieu, Cao Tien Dung, Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, Dang Huu Tuyen, Nguyen Dinh Luong, Cao Huy Thanh, Nguyen Trong Thai, Nguyen Tho Tuan and Nguyen Dinh Tu. - A British judge on Friday handed down sentences of 27 and 20 years to ringleaders Ronan Hughes and Gheorge Nica, who led a people smuggling plot that led to the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants in horrific conditions in the back of a lorry. The 39 -- the youngest of whom were two 15-year-old boys -- suffocated in the container as they were being transported to what they had hoped would be new lives in Britain. The lifeless bodies of the migrants were discovered inside the sealed unit at a port near London in October, 2019. (Photo by - / Essex Police / AFP) (Photo by -/Essex Police/AFP via Getty Images)

THE TRIAL of a haulier accused of taking part in a people-smuggling operation which led to the deaths of 39 men, women and children has been delayed to 2023.

The victims of the incident, who were all Vietnamese, were found dead in a container in Essex after in came on a ferry to the UK from Zeebrugge in Belgium on October 23, 2019.

Caolan Gormley, 24, of Kedew Road, Caledon, Co Tyrone has denied a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

It is alleged he allowed vehicles in his road haulage fleet to be used to transport of migrants into the UK.

He had been due to go on trial in June, but Judge Mark Lucraft QC said finding trial slots was difficult due to the pandemic, leading to the delay.

Mr Gormley did not attend the hearing but was represented by his lawyer.

Judge Lucraft said he would review the situation at a hearing on 2 March.

