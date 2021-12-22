Trial of Tyrone man accused in Vietnamese migrant smuggling case delayed to 2023

THE TRIAL of a haulier accused of taking part in a people-smuggling operation which led to the deaths of 39 men, women and children has been delayed to 2023.
The victims of the incident, who were all Vietnamese, were found dead in a container in Essex after in came on a ferry to the UK from Zeebrugge in Belgium on October 23, 2019.
Caolan Gormley, 24, of Kedew Road, Caledon, Co Tyrone has denied a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.
It is alleged he allowed vehicles in his road haulage fleet to be used to transport of migrants into the UK.
He had been due to go on trial in June, but Judge Mark Lucraft QC said finding trial slots was difficult due to the pandemic, leading to the delay.
Mr Gormley did not attend the hearing but was represented by his lawyer.
Judge Lucraft said he would review the situation at a hearing on 2 March.