Dublin Zoo providing live webcam access to its animals during the coronavirus lockdown

DUBLIN ZOO may be closed off to the public for the time being but that doesn’t mean animal lovers won’t be able to check-in with the park’s residence every now and then.

From today, Dublin Zoo will be providing live camera access for everyone stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

It could be the perfect way to brighten an otherwise ordinary but necessary day stuck indoors during what is likely to be a difficult time for everyone.

From the comfort of a sofa or armchair, you’ll be able to see how these often-adorable animals are getting on with their daily lives.

Animal lovers will be able to catch up with Dublin Zoo’s penguin population, who tend to get fed around 2:30pm in a daily activity that is not to be missed.

Then there are, of course, the zoo’s healthy band of elephants, who tend to make an appearance between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

There you’ll spot Bernhardine and her sister Yasmin as well as their offspring Asha and Anak along with older calves Kavi, Ashoka and Samiya as well as Zinda, Avani and youngest calf Kabir.

As if that wasn’t enough, there will be a live feed to the zoo’s African Savanna, where fans will be able to get a look at all the old favourites including giraffes, rhinos, ostrich and zebras.

In addition to the fantastic webcam access, Dublin Zoo is also set to offer a range of experiences to keep kids entertained at home.

Each weekday they will post an activity book themed around one of the animals at Dublin Zoo that your kids can work to complete using the information on their website.