€3m for safety and driver education schemes to tackle ‘unacceptable’ rise in deaths on Irish roads
News

€3m for safety and driver education schemes to tackle ‘unacceptable’ rise in deaths on Irish roads

THE Taoiseach has agreed €3m will be spent on road safety initiatives and driver education schemes across Ireland.

Simon Harris has met with Road Safety Authority (RSA) CEO Sam Waide and Chairperson Liz O’Donnell to discuss what action can be taken in response to the rising level of deaths on the nation’s roads.

Some 58 people have been killed on Ireland’s roads so far in 2024 - which is 16 more lives that have been lost in collisions this year than at the same point last year.

During their meeting it was agreed that RSA is to spend an additional €3m from its reserves across 2024 in funding for road safety campaigns and education initiatives, which will begin this month.

They also agreed to “progress the delivery of 12 new camera enforcement sites in the coming months - three of which are average speed cameras”, and to “work to resolve technical and legal issues so enforcement cameras can identify mobile phone use and seatbelt wearing as offences”.

The RSA will also “continue to progress the review of the driving test curriculum which has not been undertaken in over 30 years”, they confirmed.

Speaking after their meeting, the Taosieach said: “After nearly two decades of positive progress, we have seen recently a sudden, and worrying, increase in road deaths.

“The rise in the number of deaths on our roads is unacceptable, and a renewed focus is needed on road safety and driver behaviour.”

He added: “I met with the RSA to hear what more they can do to urgently address this issue.

“We agreed on a number of immediate measures including further awareness campaigns, increasing public awareness of enforcement plans by An Garda Síochána, steps to resolve the suspension of data sharing between the RSA and Local Authorities, and investment to deliver safety improvements on roads.

“I will shortly chair a meeting of the Government’s Ministerial Road Safety Committee to ensure early progress on these and other responses to the recent increase in road deaths and identify any further measures that can be taken to most effectively save lives.”

See More: Ireland, Roads

Related

Taoiseach extends hot school meals programme to 900 more primary schools across Ireland
News 1 hour ago

Taoiseach extends hot school meals programme to 900 more primary schools across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Simon Harris becomes Taoiseach
News 1 week ago

Simon Harris becomes Taoiseach

By: Irish Post

Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland
News 1 week ago

Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Family of Sydney attacker say they are praying for his victims' loved ones
News 1 day ago

Family of Sydney attacker say they are praying for his victims' loved ones

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police officers and member of the public hospitalised following Newry collision
News 2 days ago

Police officers and member of the public hospitalised following Newry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tánaiste condemns Iran attack on Israel amid threat of further strikes
News 2 days ago

Tánaiste condemns Iran attack on Israel amid threat of further strikes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences lined to EncroChat
News 2 days ago

Co. Down man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences lined to EncroChat

By: Gerard Donaghy

Watch trailer for new horror movie set in Ireland from producer M. Night Shyamalan
Entertainment 2 days ago

Watch trailer for new horror movie set in Ireland from producer M. Night Shyamalan

By: Gerard Donaghy