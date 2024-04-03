Three deaths on Irish roads over bank holiday weekend brings total fatalities to 58 this year

SOME 58 people have been killed on Ireland’s roads so far in 2024 newly released figures reveal.

That is 16 more lives that have been lost in collisions this year than at the same point last year.

Three of those deaths occurred over the Easter bank holiday weekend, the Gardaí has confirmed.

“Throughout the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on March 28 to 7am on April 2,” they said.

“There were three fatalities on our roads during this period and 13 serious collisions took place that resulted in people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries,” they added.

On Easter Sunday cyclist Gar Fennelly died when the bicycle he was riding collided with a car at Knocknagee in Kildare at around 11.20am.

The previous day (March 30) a teenage pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car in Claremorris, Co. Mayo at around 9.20pm.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Good Friday (March 29) a woman was killed in a two-car collision in Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary.

Aged in her 30s, the woman was a passenger in one of the cars.

Gardai, who conducted more than 5,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests over the long weekend, claim they are seeing “extremely dangerous driving behaviour”.

"Every driver is responsible for their own driving behaviour – there is no excuse whatsoever to get behind the wheel of a car under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” Chief Superintendent, Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said.

“Keep your eyes always on the road - there is no valid reason to drive while distracted by your phone and that includes swiping on apps or paying attention to a map on your device,” she added.

"We are seeing some extremely dangerous driving behaviour that must be stopped,” Chf Supt Humphries warned.

“Slow down. Be patient and be mindful of your actions while in control of the vehicle you’re driving.

“Responsible driving habits keep yourself and other road users safe. It is as simple as that.”

The police force has further warned drivers across Ireland to take care while enjoying the midterm break.

"The past weekend was another very busy period on Irish roads, and a lot of people will be on the move again this week with many schools off for the midterm break,” Chf Supt Humphries said.

"Gardaí nationwide continue do all that they can to ensure that road users are safe and that those who break road traffic laws are detected, but the issues on our roads at present require the attention of every single person.”