€400 monthly payment to be given to households who take in Ukrainian refugees

HOUSEHOLDS IN Ireland who take in Ukrainian refugees are to be given a €400 monthly payment under plans approved by government this week.

The cabinet subcommittee on Ukraine signed off on a recognition payment with the tissue going to a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The payment will apply to all households regardless of whether it is a large house or an apartment.

Legislation will be need to be passed to process the payment which could take a few months.

About 26,000 Ukrainians have fled to Ireland since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

600 Ukrainian refugees have already received visas to come to Northern Ireland, however the total number of refugees who have arrived in the North is not currently known, with many arriving at Dublin Airport before proceeding to the north.

New figures show the State has spent more that €16.7 million on emergency accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs to house people fleeing the war at the end of last month.

More that 5,000 hotel rooms have been booked by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) to accommodate people who have fled since late February. Other accommodation has been sourced elsewhere.

The figures were provided by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman to Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly, who asked how much had been spent on privately-owned accommodation such as hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs.

The Minister said the €16.7 million figure takes account of all invoices received, processed and paid out directly by the department to accommodation providers to the end of April.

The figure was said to be “preliminary and subject to final verification”. Mr O’Gorman also said it “excludes any expenditure on emergency accommodation provided by local authorities or community providers”.

The department said this was principally a reference to places such as e community centres being used to house refugees.