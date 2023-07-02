Ealing murder investigation: Victim named as 77-year-old Ann Murphy

AN ELDERLY woman who was found dead at a residential property in Ealing, West London has been named by police as 77-year-old Ann Murphy.

Following the discovery of Ms Murphy's body, a 74-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The man, who was known to the victim, was taken to hospital due to concerns for his health.

"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ann during this difficult time," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John of the Metropolitan Police.

Head injury

Police were called shortly before 6.40pm on Sunday, June 25, following concerns for the welfare of a woman at a residential property in Harold Road, NW10.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Ms Murphy inside the property and she was sadly pronounced dead at scene.

A special post-mortem conducted on Tuesday, June 27 found the cause of death to have been a head injury.

The man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder remains in hospital.

'Working around the clock'

Detectives are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading up to Ms Murphy's death and enquiries are ongoing.

"Our investigation is progressing and I would like to reassure members of the community that colleagues from the Specialist Crime Command are working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding Ann's death," said DCI John.

"We have made one arrest and are not looking for anyone else at this time in relation to this investigation.

"We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and speak with officers.

"I also encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers on patrol or contact their neighbourhood policing team."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6289/25Jun.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.