Earthquake occurs overnight in Co. Donegal

AN EARTHQUAKE in Co. Donegal has been felt overnight, according to the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

The earthquake, which occurred at 1.32am near Glenveagh National Park in north-west Donegal, was recorded as having a magnitude of 2.5.

According to the INSN, that equals the largest onshore Irish earthquake recorded by the organisation, which occurred on January 26, 2012 on the Fanad Peninsula in Co. Donegal.

Sunday morning's earthquake occurred at an approximate depth of between 5km and 10km.

The INSN said that it had received reports that the quake was felt throughout the Donegal area and was recorded by seismic stations across the country.

The earthquake was also detected by personal Raspberry Shake seismometers, which are operated in Ireland by hobbyists, citizen scientists and educators.

These included seismometers in Dublin, more than 200km away from the epicentre.

Although offshore earthquakes are more common in Ireland, a -0.3 magnitude quake was record in Wexford in April, however its size meant it would have been imperceptible to humans.

Meanwhile, a magnitude zero quake in Carlow in January was around the limit of human perceptibility.

The last perceptible onshore earthquake in Ireland also occurred in Donegal in July 2022, approximately 1 km beneath Lough Swilly and measuring 0.8 in magnitude.

The INSN has urged anyone who felt Sunday morning's earthquake to consider logging details of their experience here.