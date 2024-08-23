Charges brought after disturbance during Mass in Donegal

FIVE men from two families have been released on bail after they appeared in court in connection with a disturbance during Mass at the Irish Martyrs Church in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred on the first anniversary Mass following the death of a prominent local member of the Travelling Community. A number of people had gathered in the porch and a verbal altercation ensued. A melee developed which spilled out of the church. Several units of the gardaí were present in the car park, and five men were arrested.

Parishioners were asked to remain inside the church building by the priest as it became apparent that a violent incident was taking place.

Those who were arrested appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court before Judge Ciaran Liddy charged with public order offences.

The men were charged with various offences including threatening and abusive behaviour and possession of offensive weapons.

There was again a heavy gardaí presence at the courthouse.

Michael McDonagh, 34, of the Big Isle in Letterkenny, was represented by solicitor Alison Parke and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Gardai said they had no objection to bail.

Sergeant Jim Collins asked for conditions including that Mr McDonagh sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station three times a week, have no contact with the other parties in the case and be of good behaviour.

His case was adjourned until September 16.

Bail was also set for the other four defendants - a father and three of his sons, represented by solicitor Patsy Gallagher. They were variously charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace. They were also charged with carrying offensive weapons, namely a small axe, two sharp kitchen knives, a foldable saw, a slash hook

Michael Reilly Senior, 56, of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co. Meath, Michael Reilly Junior, of Kishogue Park, Lucan, Thomas Reilly, 21, also of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, John Paul Reilly, 29, of Tailteann Drive were granted bail on condition that they sign on three times a week at their local Garda station and that they be of good behaviour.

They were also ordered to stay out of Co. Donegal apart from court appearances and not to have any contact with the McDonagh family.

They were released on bail until September 16.