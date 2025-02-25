Co. Donegal man named in tragic farming accident
News

Co. Donegal man named in tragic farming accident

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

A man in his 60s who passed away in a tragic workplace accident has been named locally as John Roulston.

Mr Roulston suffered an accident at his family farm in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, at 1pm on Monday afternoon. The local agricultural community have met the news with shock and dismay, with the Roulston farmstead being recognised as one of the leading dairy farms in Ireland.

Mr Roulston is survived not only by his wife Susan – a renowned local vet who plays a key role in the management of the farm’s livestock – but by his children and two brothers, Keith Roulston and George Roulston, with whom he worked closely.

An investigation has been launched into the accident by the Health and Safety Authority, who have emphasised the importance of following strict protocols when it comes to safe agricultural work.

In particular, the Authority has focused efforts on slurry pit accidents in recent years, as well as giving advice on the proper operation of heavy farm machinery, the implementation of communications best practice and the comorbidity of pre-existing health conditions with certain farming practices.

Mr Roulston’s body was removed from the family farm yesterday evening and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he has since undergone further post mortem examination by local coroner, Dr Denis McAuley.

The Garda Síochána have also started an investigation into the incident and are appealing for information from anyone within the immediate vicinity of the farm.

See More: Agriculture, Co Donegal, Farming Accident

