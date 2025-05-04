Eight officers injured in Irish Cup Final disturbances
News

Eight officers injured in Irish Cup Final disturbances

THE PSNI has said eight of its officers were injured in disturbances after the Irish Cup Final on Saturday.

Three people, including one youngster, were arrested in relation to the disorder, which followed Dungannon's penalty shootout victory over Cliftonville.

Several others were issued with cautions following the game at Belfast's Windsor Park ground.

"Whilst the majority of football fans attending yesterday's Irish Cup Final behaved in a peaceful manner, a small minority chose to engage in criminal activity, resulting in public disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout at approximately 5.30pm," said Belfast City Chief Inspector Mark Conway.

"Items were thrown at police and at least eight officers were injured during the course of the policing operation, although all remained on duty.

"Police remained in the area to monitor the situation and prevent any further escalation.

"Three arrests were made in total, including two for disorderly behaviour, and one arrest of a juvenile for possession of a flare.

"Five cautions were also issued for possession of fireworks and will be followed up with reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

"The vast majority of fans were there to enjoy the match however we will not tolerate disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind.

"As always we will continue to work with football clubs to address any criminal activity linked to people attending matches and ensure that supporters are kept safe."

In a separate incident, police are investigating reports of a stabbing at a Co. Armagh football club.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the incident at Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in the early hours of this morning.

Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

See More: Irish Cup Final

