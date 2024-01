A MAN in his 80s has died following a house fire in Co. Waterford this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a house in the Davis Mews area of Dungarvan shortly after 9am.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

It is believed the man lived alone and no other injuries were reported.