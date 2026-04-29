Man arrested after gardaí seize drugs worth €643,000 in Co. Limerick

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth €643,000 in Co. Limerick.

The drugs were discovered today during a search of a residence in Annacotty as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region.

Gardaí recovered suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €470,000 and suspected cocaine thought to be worth €140,000.

They also seized prescription tablets valued at more than €33,000 as well as other drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

All of the drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The arrested man, aged in his 30s, was taken to a garda station in Co. Limerick and is being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

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