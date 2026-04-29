Gardaí renew appeal for teen missing from Co. Louth who may be in Britain

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for information on a teenager missing from Co. Louth who they believe may be in Britain.

Lorcan Meehan, 18, has been reported missing since January 5, 2026.

He lives in the Dundalk area but would have travelled to Dublin to visit family.

Gardaí say the teenager was last seen in Belfast on January 27 and may have travelled by ferry to Liverpool.

Mr Meehan is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height with a medium build with blond/light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí added that they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Mr Meehan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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