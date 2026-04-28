Peter Lynch ‘over the moon’ after beating Irish record in London Marathon

KILKENNY man Peter Lynch says he is “over the moon” after breaking the Irish record while competing in the London Marathon over the weekend.

The Irish runner ran the race in the British capital for the first time over the weekend, where he finished in ninth place.

The 28-year-old, who is a member of the Kilkenny City Harriers athletics club, completed the course in just two hours, six minutes and eight seconds on April 26.

He was the first European finisher, and shaved three minutes off his previous best of 2:09:36, which he set in Düsseldorf in April 2025.

Lynch’s time takes nearly two minutes off the national Irish record, which was ran by Fearghal Curtin in 2:07:54 in October of last year.

His record-breaking finish came in what was an historic London Marathon, as winner Sabastian Sawe completed the course in a world record-breaking one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

Sawe is the first person in history to officially record a sub-two-hour marathon in legal conditions.

Speaking after his own achievement Lynch said he was “over the moon” with how the race went for him.

“It was amazing,” he added.

“This was my first time doing London, and I knew to expect the crowds to be pretty electric, but it was beyond my expectations,” he explained.

“How loud the crowd was, for the 26 miles, the atmosphere was crazy.”

Lynch said he will now rest up for a few weeks, before looking to do, "another big marathon”.

Lynch is coached by former Irish 5000m and 10,000m record holder Alistair Cragg as part of the PUMA Elite Running Team in North Carolina.

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