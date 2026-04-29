'This must be a turning point,' says councillor after child fires discarded gun in Dublin

A DUBLIN councillor has called on the government to better support his local community after a child fired a discarded gun found in a bush.

The incident reportedly happened in Ballymun, Dublin 9 on Tuesday afternoon.

A man in his 20s and a male teenager have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

No one was injured, however, Conor Reddy of People Before Profit said it should serve as a turning point to break 'generational cycles of poverty, neglect and social exclusion'.

Gardaí have confirmed they responded to reports of a firearm in Ballymun at around 3pm on Tuesday.

"In the course of responding to this incident, unarmed, uniformed gardaí pursued on foot two males, one of whom was on an e-scooter," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí subsequently arrested the two males, one in his 20s, and a juvenile in his teens, who were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 in a garda station in the Dublin region."

However, it is believed a gun was discarded during the garda pursuit and was subsequently picked up by a child aged around 11 years old, who fired it.

Gardaí confirmed that 'a firearm is reported to have been discharged in the area'.

"There were no reports of injuries," said gardaí, adding that they are engaging with the child's family and 'affording them all available supports'.

'Far from surprised'

Councillor Reddy, who represents Ballymun-Finglas on Dublin City Council, said the government must help the area in order to 'save lives'.

"News that a young child in Sillogue Gardens fired a gun they found in a bush is shocking, but many people in Ballymun are far from surprised," he said.

"We've been left behind and the state has not made our safety or wellbeing a priority. This must be a turning point.

"People deserve to live free from violence and intimidation no matter where they live or come from.

"Real safety means investment in youth services, housing, family support, addiction and mental health care. It means breaking generational cycles of poverty, neglect and social exclusion.

"We are very lucky to have the community organisations, schools and workers we have in Ballymun but many operate on a wing and a prayer, without multi-annual core funding, resources and the staffing they need to meet the level of demand that exists.

"This must change. The government must back our community and others like it if we are to stop violence, save lives and thrive!"

Gardaí have said that of the two males arrested, the teenager has since been released while the man remains in custody.

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