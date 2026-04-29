Irish League club apologises over 'terrible mistake' that saw DUP politician banned from ground

IRISH LEAGUE club Coleraine has apologised after a DUP politician was reportedly banned from their ground at the weekend.

Maurice Bradley took to social media on Saturday to say that he was refused entry to the Showgrounds in Co. Derry for the Bannsiders' 6-2 victory over Glentoran that sealed second place in the league.

However, Coleraine have now issued a formal apology to Mr Bradley, with the local MLA saying the matter has been put to bed.

As Coleraine were sealing their place in Europe next season with the win over the Glens, Mr Bradley posted a video from outside the Showgrounds claiming he had been refused entry.

He claimed a steward told him he had been sent a letter that morning informing him of the ban but that he had not been home to receive it as he had been out covering local football for his Causeway Chronicle publication.

Mr Bradley said the steward told him that under health and safety, he was banned and couldn't let me in.

"I asked him in what way was I a safety risk and he couldn't answer," he added in the video.

Mr Bradley said he produced both Irish Football Association and Northern Ireland Football League accreditation but was still not permitted to enter.

'Very regretful'

The dispute threatened to distract from Coleraine's preparations for Saturday's Irish Cup Final against Dungannon Swifts but club officials today met with Mr Bradley to issue a formal apology and to ensure that the matter 'was addressed and dealt with appropriately'.

"The situation arose due to unclear information being supplied to the safety team from myself, which I am very regretful about, and this has been significant learning for everybody involved," said Coleraine CEO Dale Pryde-MacDonald.

"We acknowledge the distress this has caused and following our meeting with Mr Bradley we have all accepted that this was a terrible mistake and that we have the opportunity now to review our procedures and a chance to build stronger relationships for the benefit of the club moving forward as everybody has the Coleraine FC's best interests at heart.

"We sincerely hope that all of the attention around the club can now be focused on the team ahead of the cup final this weekend and that each and every person of a Coleraine persuasion can go to Windsor Park to back the club as we aim to win our seventh Irish Cup."

In his own statement, Mr Bradley described today's meeting as 'a very frank and honest discussion'.

"In the interests of Coleraine Football Club, and more importantly, in light of Saturday's important date at Windsor and the apology offered by the club, I have accepted," he said.

"Hopefully, the points put forward to the club will be implemented in the close season, and relationships can be established and built upon."

He added: "As far as I am concerned, the matter has been put to bed. It was unfortunate, but has happened has happened, it is in the past, and there it will remain."

Having sealed a place in Europe next season for the first time since 2022, Coleraine will be aiming to win their first Irish Cup since 2018 when they face Dungannon Swifts this weekend.

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