Cancer survivor will scale three Irish peaks in three days in epic fundraising challenge

A WOMAN who overcame a brain cancer diagnosis will climb three Irish mountains in three days to raise funds for the charities that supported her through her illness.

Cork native Gemma Coffey was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022.

Then aged 27, the Mitchelstown woman received the news after going to the doctor with tinnitus.

The ringing in her ear had been going on for some time and when a scan was taken it showed a mass which would later prove to be a cancerous tumour.

Through radiation and chemotherapy treatment the tumour has since been stabilised, and Ms Coffey, now aged 30, is in recovery.

Now she wants to give back to the charities that helped her and she will tackle her three peak fundraising challenge this weekend.

“In 2022, my life changed when I was diagnosed with a brain tumour,” she said.

“Thanks to the incredible support of three amazing charities, I was able to navigate one of the toughest chapters of my life,” she added.

“I’m taking on a challenge that reflects the support, strength and hope they helped me find, to raise vital funds for the organisations that supported me through my diagnosis and recovery.”

Ms Coffey be climbing three Irish peaks on three consecutive days — Croagh Patrick in Co, Mayo, Carrauntoohil in Co. Kerry and Galtee Mór, which spans the borders of counties Cork, Tipperary and Limerick.

All funds raised will support The Irish Cancer Society, Cork ARC House, and the Breeda McGrath Fund.

“Every donation, big or small, will help these charities continue their incredible work for patients and families like mine,” Ms Coffey said.

Donations can be made here.

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