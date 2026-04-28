Public warned as firefighters continue to tackle wildfires

THE public has been warned to remain vigilant as wildfires continue to rage in areas of the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down.

Some 95 firefighters are attending blazes across the mountain range, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed in a statement made last night.

“NIFRS is continuing to tackle wildfires in the Ballagh Road, Newcastle, and Sandbank Road, Hilltown, areas of the Mourne Mountains with approximately 95 firefighters in attendance at both incidents,” they said.

“Firefighting operations are expected to continue across the week and so we are reiterating our appeal for the public to avoid these areas,” they added

Over the weekend firefighters were also called in to deal with a number of smaller wildfires in Belfast, Armagh, Lurgan and Rathfriland.

“As the weather warning for wildfires remains in place, NIFRS is reminding the public to stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999 immediately,” the spokesperson said.

“Please adhere to the following advice to prevent fires in the countryside,” they explained.

“Avoid using open fires in the countryside, extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.

“Only use barbecues in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.

“Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.

“Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.

"Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires. Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.

“If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.”

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