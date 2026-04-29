Man in his 60s dies in Co. Galway collision

A MAN in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Galway.

The incident involving a car occurred at Tyrur, Newbridge, Ballinasloe at around 9.45am today.

"The driver, a male aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body has been removed to mortuary at Portiuncula Hospital.

"No other injuries have been reported.

"The road is closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision investigators."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 9.30am and 9.50am are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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