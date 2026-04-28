U2 star Adam Clayton attends London screening of new Irish showband documentary

U2 STAR Adam Clayton was in London this month for a special screening of his new documentary Ballroom Boom.

The musician, who is the bassist for the Irish rock band, presents the documentary which explores the rise and fall of the Irish showband era and the legacy it left behind.

Directed by Billy McGrath, the film delves further into the lives of those bands, which dominated the Irish music scene in the 1960s and 1970s, particularly among the Irish diaspora.

A large crowd recently gathered for a charity screening of the film, which was held at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town on April 20.

It was followed by a Q&A with Clayton, director McGrath and Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom.

All proceeds from that night will go to icap, a mental health charity offering culturally sensitive therapy to the Irish community in the UK.