U2 star Adam Clayton attends London screening of new Irish showband documentary

U2 STAR Adam Clayton was in London this month for a special screening of his new documentary Ballroom Boom.
The musician, who is the bassist for the Irish rock band, presents the documentary which explores the rise and fall of the Irish showband era and the legacy it left behind.
Directed by Billy McGrath, the film delves further into the lives of those bands, which dominated the Irish music scene in the 1960s and 1970s, particularly among the Irish diaspora.
Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom and U2's Adam Clayton Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
A large crowd recently gathered for a charity screening of the film, which was held at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town on April 20.
It was followed by a Q&A with Clayton, director McGrath and Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom.
All proceeds from that night will go to icap, a mental health charity offering culturally sensitive therapy to the Irish community in the UK.
Scroll down for more pictures from the event...
icap supporters Sheila and Brendon Dixon and Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Malcolm Rogers, John and Anna Benson and Kristy Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Chris Byrne, Lauren and Gareth Dawe and Janet Byrne Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Philip Chambers, Ciara Lawrence and Stephen Crean Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Kevin McCarthy and Kevin Matthews Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Denise Molloy, Maggie Maguire, Sophie Zahedieh and Brinda Hall Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Documentary director Billy McGrath Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Ballroom Boom director Billy McGrath, Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom, icap Head of Fundraising and Events Tara Cronin and U2's Adam Clayton Steffensmeier (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
One moment please...