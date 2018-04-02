Elizabeth Hurley thanks God for nephew surviving near fatal attack
News

Elizabeth Hurley thanks God for nephew surviving near fatal attack

IN MARCH of this year, the young nephew of British actress Elizabeth Hurley was stabbed as part of a mob attack in London.

21-year-old Miles Hurley was reportedly stabbed repeatedly as part of a gang attack in England's capital city.

The young man lost more than four pints of blood in the incident, which saw him hospitalised and recovering in hospital for some time.

Ms Hurley shared a picture of herself and her nephew, wishing him a speedy recovery and praised the emergency services handling the situation.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Miles has since recovered from the attack and was able to celebrate Easter with his family, including aunt Liz.

Actress Liz tweeted her thanks to the powers that be for granting him a full recovery: "Thanking God today that my nephew Miles is with us for Easter today. His wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive & we’re thankful. The knifemen who stabbed him are still roaming around London. Perhaps around your loved ones. Happy Easter xx"

While the photo was taken to celebrate Miles' recovery, many of Miss Hurley's followers noticed something unusual about the photo taken between the aunt and her nephew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

See More: Easter, Elizabeth Hurley, Family, Nephew, Stabbing

Related

White Easter could be on the cards as Beast from the East set to return
News 1 week ago

White Easter could be on the cards as Beast from the East set to return

By: Ryan Price

Plans to scrap Ireland's Good Friday ban on buying a pint in the pub
News 11 months ago

Plans to scrap Ireland's Good Friday ban on buying a pint in the pub

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

It's only Christmas, but you'll not believe what this Belfast shop is selling
News 1 year ago

It's only Christmas, but you'll not believe what this Belfast shop is selling

By: Irish Post

Latest

Five 1916 Easter Rising volunteers who were also sporting heroes
Sport 1 hour ago

Five 1916 Easter Rising volunteers who were also sporting heroes

By: Jamie Casey

Mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin opens up about her heartbreak regardless of legal trial verdict
News 1 hour ago

Mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin opens up about her heartbreak regardless of legal trial verdict

By: Rebecca Keane

21-year-old arrested for stealing £850 shot of Irish whiskey
News 1 hour ago

21-year-old arrested for stealing £850 shot of Irish whiskey

By: Rebecca Keane

Man, 40s, critically injured after being dragged 500m by horse in Northern Ireland
News 3 hours ago

Man, 40s, critically injured after being dragged 500m by horse in Northern Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tragedy as two-month-old girl dies after going into cardiac arrest at safari park
News 15 hours ago

Tragedy as two-month-old girl dies after going into cardiac arrest at safari park

By: Irish Post