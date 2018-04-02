Elizabeth Hurley thanks God for nephew surviving near fatal attack

IN MARCH of this year, the young nephew of British actress Elizabeth Hurley was stabbed as part of a mob attack in London.

21-year-old Miles Hurley was reportedly stabbed repeatedly as part of a gang attack in England's capital city.

The young man lost more than four pints of blood in the incident, which saw him hospitalised and recovering in hospital for some time.

Ms Hurley shared a picture of herself and her nephew, wishing him a speedy recovery and praised the emergency services handling the situation.

Thankfully, Miles has since recovered from the attack and was able to celebrate Easter with his family, including aunt Liz.

Actress Liz tweeted her thanks to the powers that be for granting him a full recovery: "Thanking God today that my nephew Miles is with us for Easter today. His wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive & we’re thankful. The knifemen who stabbed him are still roaming around London. Perhaps around your loved ones. Happy Easter xx"

Thanking God today that my nephew Miles is with us for Easter today. His wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive & we’re thankful. The knifemen who stabbed him are still roaming around London. Perhaps around your loved ones. Happy Easter xx pic.twitter.com/uIF7sZ2KyW — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) April 1, 2018

While the photo was taken to celebrate Miles' recovery, many of Miss Hurley's followers noticed something unusual about the photo taken between the aunt and her nephew.

Such a sexual photo... Nephew and aunt... Weird. — Audi_bunny (@Audi_BBE) April 1, 2018

Am I the only one wondering “Bit of a weird face for kissing your nephew on the cheek.”? — TO (@TO_Ldn_Mcr) April 1, 2018

Everybody focused on the pic. I’m wondering why he’s at a party when he’s still oozing blood — Afikommie (@TheHipsterRebbe) April 1, 2018

The pic. The oozing. The threat. I'm SCREAMING. — Yasilios (@VasiliosMantou) April 1, 2018

