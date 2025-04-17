Increase in the number of accidents on Irish roads on weekends

THERE has been an increase in the number of accidents which happen on roads in Ireland on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Figures collated by An Garda Síochána have revealed the increase, with double the five-year average number of collisions happening on Fridays alone this year.

Some 48 people have been killed in collisions on Irish roads already in 2025, with one in three of those killed or seriously injured aged under 30.

The figures also show that the number of drivers and pedestrians killed on Irish roads from January to March was above average when compared to the same period over the past five years.

Half of those fatally injured in road traffic collisions this year have been the driver, while two-thirds of all fatal collisions involved a single vehicle.

The police force has commented on the figures today, which they revealed as they launched a road policing operation which will be in place over the Easter holidays.

“What our most recent analysis demonstrates is that there is still some way to go in younger drivers paying heed to our pleas to follow the road traffic laws,” Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said.

"There is a sense among some that Gardaí are out conducting roads policing duties to catch people, make their lives difficult by adding penalty points to their licences and cost them money in fines,” she added.

“I can tell you that is absolutely not the case – we are working to help make sure everyone is safe on their journey.”

"No Garda has ever or will ever take satisfaction in responding to a horrific road traffic collision that has caused serious injuries or death.

“Being tasked to call to a home to deliver the worst possible news to a devastated family that their loved one has been killed is something that no Garda ever wishes to do.

“Our work is aimed at avoiding all of those awful circumstances.”

The Garda operation, which began at 7am today, will remain in place until 7am on April 22.

"This long Easter weekend there will be more road users out on the roads the usual whether out walking, cycling or driving to go see loved ones. We urge you to please slow down, do not drive while under the influence and please keep your focus on the road,” Chf Supt Humphries said.

Sarah O’Connor, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs at the Road Safety Authority, added: "We are urging motorists to slow down and look out for all road users over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

“There will be more traffic than usual on the roads, including an increased number of cyclists and pedestrians out enjoying the longer evenings.

"There have been 48 lives been lost on our roads to date in 2025, and we do not want to add to that tragic figure.”