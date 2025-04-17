Increased police presence over Easter weekend as officers crack down on speeding

MOTORISTS have been urged to “slow down and help save lives” while out enjoying the long weekend ahead.

The Easter bank holidays begins tomorrow, with people across the country expected to make the most of the spring weather and the four-day weekend by getting out and about.

Those in Northern Ireland can expect to see an increased police presence while on their travels, the PSNI has confirmed, with their Operation Lifesaver set to be in force across the weekend.

“The public should expect to see officers conducting road safety operations across all districts over the holiday period,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“This will also involve deployment of the road safety camera vans,” they added.

A key message of their campaign is that “speeding is one of the ‘fatal five’ – which are the main contributory reasons why people are dying on our roads,” Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, from the force’s Operational Support Department, said.

“Of the fatal and serious collisions over the last year - collisions that have devastated families and communities and left loved ones dealing with unimaginable grief and others with life changing injuries - we know that speeding was the main causation factor in close to 10 per cent of cases, and a contributory factor in many other collisions,” he explained.

"Speed can cause crashes, it can end in tragedy, and we cannot stress enough that all of us who drive have a responsibility to keep everyone safe on the roads and help save lives,” he added.

“This means sticking to the speed limits, paying attention on the road, slowing down and taking our time.”

Chf Supt Donaldson has appealed to drivers to watch their speed this Easter.

“With many people off over the Easter period, our roads will be busier,” he said.

“To all drivers, when you get into your vehicle, before you set off on your journey, no matter how far you are travelling, please remember this.

“If you speed, you could end up being involved in a collision, an injury collision or even a fatal collision.

“If you are caught speeding, you can be liable for a fine, a speed awareness course, penalty points on your licence or an appearance at court.

“You could also lose your licence, have your insurance cancelled, lose your job, damage your reputation, or even spend time in prison.

“If you speed and are involved in a collision, you risk causing damage to other vehicles and property, and serious injuries and death to others.

“Take a few minutes before you drive off and think, how do you want your car journey to end?

"You have the power to keep yourself and everyone else on the road safe. Play your part, slow down and help save lives.”

The force has urged all motorists to be mindful of the ‘fatal five’ this Easter – stating “don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving”.