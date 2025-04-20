Queen Camilla's Easter hat highlights longstanding link to Irish designer

QUEEN Camilla’s appearance at the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, was a subtly stylish nod to one of her favourite fashion designers. She wore a pale blue coat dress paired with a rose-trimmed hat by Irish-born milliner Philip Treacy, continuing a royal fashion partnership that spans two decades.

The dress was by Fiona Clare Couture.

Hat creations by Treacy, who is originally from Ahascragh in County Galway, have been a consistent fixture in the Queen’s wardrobe.

Most notably, she turned to Treacy for both of her wedding day looks in 2005: a wide-brimmed lace and feather hat for the civil ceremony and a dramatic spray of golden feathers for the blessing at St George’s Chapel. His designs have since accompanied her to a string of major royal events, including Royal Ascot, Remembrance Sunday, and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

In recognition of this enduring collaboration, Camilla awarded Treacy a Royal Warrant in 2024 — the official mark of approval granted to those who supply goods or services to the Royal Household. Her continued patronage underscores her appreciation of Treacy’s flair for the theatrical, and his craftsmanship.

Philip Treacy: the Galway milliner who conquered couture

Philip Treacy, born in 1967 in County Galway, is widely regarded as the most influential milliner of his generation.

A graduate of the National College of Art and Design in Dublin and later the Royal College of Art in London, Treacy launched his eponymous label in the early 1990s, quickly attracting high-profile clients including Madonna, Daphne Guinness, Grace Jones, Lady Gaga and members of the British royal family.

His hats, known for their sculptural drama and technical precision, have appeared on catwalks from Paris to New York, and he has collaborated with fashion houses such as Chanel, Valentino, and Alexander McQueen.

His business operates out of a studio in London, supplying bespoke and ready-to-wear hats to clients around the world. In addition to his couture line, Treacy has expanded into bridal collections and accessories, and he occasionally licenses designs for commercial partnerships.

He was awarded an OBE in 2007 and a Royal Warrant by Queen Camilla in 2024.