Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'

EVERY MCDONALD'S restaurant in Ireland will close it's doors today from 7pm until further notice.

The global fast food chain, which has 89 outlets in the Republic of Ireland alone, yesterday confirmed that they would be closing until further notice in order to protect its staff and the public at large from the growing threat of coronavirus in the country.

The restaurant will also be closing across the United Kingdom today until further notice.

The chain took to social media where they announced the "difficult decision", and thanked their workers for their work during "this incredibly challenging time".

In a statement, McDonald's said:

"We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald's restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March at the latest.

"This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020

"We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

"Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

"We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen."